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Day 6 - Eugenics & Outlook - Grand Jury of Public Opinion
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31 views • February 27, 2022
The German Coronavirus Investigative Committee continues the Grand Jury case of Coronavirus, the Pandemic, and the Vaccines as well as the intentional reduction in the World population. This particular session discusses the deliberate kulling of [human] 'livestock' with the use of false flags of a 'deadly' virus, worthless inoculations falsely portrayed as 'safe and effective' and the seemingly mismanaged procedures newly taken on by doing the opposite to sound medical science in this fake pandemic and the 'mismanagement' of patients in hospitals across the world.
This is the last of the series... for now.
Credit The German Coronavirus Investigative Committee
https://grand-jury.net
This is the last of the series... for now.
Credit The German Coronavirus Investigative Committee
https://grand-jury.net
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