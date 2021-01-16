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Print ALL of Your Contacts on Paper | Emergency Backup
The Urban Prepper
The Urban Prepper
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220 views • January 16, 2021
In case of an emergency, it's probably a good idea to print out everyone currently in your Contacts from your phone/email so you have hard copies of names, numbers, emails, and addresses. Just in case.

Emergency Documents Backup: https://youtu.be/jsbL1usX8RY

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