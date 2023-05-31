Journalist A.J. Benza Has First-Hand Knowledge of What Caused Jamie Foxx's Stroke

👀 Journalist A.J. Benza Says He Has First-Hand Knowledge of What Caused Jamie Foxx's Stroke
"I had somebody in the room who let me know that Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot. He did not want the shot but with the movie he was on, he was pressured to get it...What I found out from the man in the room was that the blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind."
@drdrew
https://twitter.com/i/status/1663709036041183232
