Journalist A.J. Benza Has First-Hand Knowledge of What Caused Jamie Foxx's Stroke

👀 Journalist A.J. Benza Says He Has First-Hand Knowledge of What Caused Jamie Foxx's Stroke





"I had somebody in the room who let me know that Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot. He did not want the shot but with the movie he was on, he was pressured to get it...What I found out from the man in the room was that the blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind."





@drdrew





https://twitter.com/i/status/1663709036041183232