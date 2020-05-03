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Banned from YouTube - Two Calif Doctors Say It's Time to End the Lockdowns - Important Warning at the End!
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107 views • May 03, 2020
Doctors and co-owners of Accelerated Urgent Care in Bakersfield, Dan Erickson, and Artin Massihi met with the media on April 22nd to deliver their message to end shelter-in-place.
The doctors have 7 Accelerated Urgent Care centers. They have tested over 5,213 patients for COVID throughout the county, making up for over half of all testing.
According to their real-life data (not computer models), cross-referenced with others, the death rate of the coronavirus is similar in prevalence to the flu.
They say the shutdowns should end to protect people's health and the economy. Strong points made throughout.
Final comments from Dr. Erickson deliver a stern warning about the consequences of stomping on our freedoms. Watch until the end.
YouTube pulled the video because they said it contradicted the guidance of the local health authority. Watch and see the real reason YouTube pulled it.
https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog
Subscribe to this channel for updates
The doctors have 7 Accelerated Urgent Care centers. They have tested over 5,213 patients for COVID throughout the county, making up for over half of all testing.
According to their real-life data (not computer models), cross-referenced with others, the death rate of the coronavirus is similar in prevalence to the flu.
They say the shutdowns should end to protect people's health and the economy. Strong points made throughout.
Final comments from Dr. Erickson deliver a stern warning about the consequences of stomping on our freedoms. Watch until the end.
YouTube pulled the video because they said it contradicted the guidance of the local health authority. Watch and see the real reason YouTube pulled it.
https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog
Subscribe to this channel for updates
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