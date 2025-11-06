👑 ‘I was very much in charge of that’ — 'Peacemaker' Trump BRAGS about Israel’s attack on Iran - Trump today.

Not satisfied with the US aggression against Iran he still has to claim credit for Israel’s bombs too.

Also on another Trump clip today:

‘Tremendous liability for the country’ — Trump cheers Pelosi’s retirement

💬 “I think she’s an evil woman. I’m glad she’s retiring,” Trump declared.

Earlier this week, Rep. Nancy Pelosi called Trump a “vile creature” and “the worst thing on the face of the earth” in a CNN interview.

🤡 Verdict: “vile creature” TKO’d “liability.” American politics remains an undefeated circus. 🎪