© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
👑 ‘I was very much in charge of that’ — 'Peacemaker' Trump BRAGS about Israel’s attack on Iran - Trump today.
Not satisfied with the US aggression against Iran he still has to claim credit for Israel’s bombs too.
Also on another Trump clip today:
‘Tremendous liability for the country’ — Trump cheers Pelosi’s retirement
💬 “I think she’s an evil woman. I’m glad she’s retiring,” Trump declared.
Earlier this week, Rep. Nancy Pelosi called Trump a “vile creature” and “the worst thing on the face of the earth” in a CNN interview.
🤡 Verdict: “vile creature” TKO’d “liability.” American politics remains an undefeated circus. 🎪