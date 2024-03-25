Quo Vadis





March 24, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for March 23, 2024





Here follows Our Lady's message to Pedro for March 23:





Dear children, be encouraged and bear witness that you are of the Lord.





Turn away from the world and live turned towards the Paradise for which you were uniquely created.





Stand firm in defence of the truth.





You will be persecuted and thrown out, but do not allow the betrayers of the faith to win.





I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer for what comes to you.





Pray.





Bend your knees in prayer before the cross, for only thus can you understand the Designs of God for your lives.





Do not lose your hope.





My Jesus is very close to you.





Whatever happens, remain firm on the path I have pointed out to you over these years.





I know your needs and I will pray to My Jesus for you.





Courage!





After all the pain, great joy will come to you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady, Queen of Peace gave Pedro a similar message on May 7, 2022.





That message follows here:





Dear children, My Jesus is the light of the world.





Do not live in the darkness of false doctrines.





The enemies will act to keep you away from the light of the truth!





Bend your knees in prayer.





I am your Mother, and I have come from Heaven to help you.





Be obedient to my call.





I ask you to imitate my Son Jesus in everything.





I know each of you by name, and I will pray to my Jesus for you.





Have courage, faith and hope.





Nothing is lost.





Turn to Jesus. He loves you and awaits you with open arms.





You are heading for painful times, and only those who love the truth will overcome them.





Onward without fear!





This is the message I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





