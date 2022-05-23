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GAIN OF FUNCTION ON POX VIRUSES CONFIRMED
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241 views • May 23, 2022
I cover Dr. Mark Buller, the US's leading Orthopox Virus researcher who conducted at least two rounds of gain of function research on viruses related to smallpox. Other revelations about bio-terror 'research' in here too. Support my work here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php THANKS! References below.
NYT Mousepox Gain of Function: https://www.nytimes.com/2003/11/01/us/bioterror-researchers-build-a-more-lethal-mousepox.html
Buller Says Vaccine for Monkeypox (using smallpox vax) NOT recommended: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17661673
Buller paper on Monkeypox Outbreaks up to 2012: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23626656/
Judicial Watch re James Leduc / Wuhan: https://www.judicialwatch.org/wuhan-lab-fauci-grants/
National Biocontainment Training Center report by Leduc: https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD1022067.pdf
Pandemic 2: Monkeypox Madness by Kit Knightly, OffGuardian May 21, 2022 Monkeypox – it’s the hip new disease sweeping the globe. Allegedly appearing almost simultaneously in over a dozen different countries on four different continents. As we wrote in the early days of the Covid “pandemic”, the only thing spreading faster than the disease is fear https://truthcomestolight.com/pandemic-2-monkeypox-madness/
NYT Mousepox Gain of Function: https://www.nytimes.com/2003/11/01/us/bioterror-researchers-build-a-more-lethal-mousepox.html
Buller Says Vaccine for Monkeypox (using smallpox vax) NOT recommended: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17661673
Buller paper on Monkeypox Outbreaks up to 2012: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23626656/
Judicial Watch re James Leduc / Wuhan: https://www.judicialwatch.org/wuhan-lab-fauci-grants/
National Biocontainment Training Center report by Leduc: https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD1022067.pdf
Pandemic 2: Monkeypox Madness by Kit Knightly, OffGuardian May 21, 2022 Monkeypox – it’s the hip new disease sweeping the globe. Allegedly appearing almost simultaneously in over a dozen different countries on four different continents. As we wrote in the early days of the Covid “pandemic”, the only thing spreading faster than the disease is fear https://truthcomestolight.com/pandemic-2-monkeypox-madness/
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