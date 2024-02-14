Israel BOMBS Medics Rescuing 6 Year Old Girl (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Breaking Points at:-
13 Feb 2024 #news #politics #youtube
Krystal and Saagar discuss Israel bombing Palestinian medics who were attempting to save a six year old girl in Gaza.
CORRECTION: This segment's chyron incorrectly read that Hind was with her parents. She was found in the car with dead family members including her aunt, uncle and cousins.
