Woman destroyed by Pfizer VAXX poison "Booster"

https://twitter.com/angelanashtn/status/1746087992039448962 Nashville Angela @angelanashtn Cheri Elwood 12:33 AM · Jan 13, 2024 “Just a warning if somebody is about to get the Pfizer bioNtech booster shot. One in a thousand get a severe allergic reaction to it. Well guess what I'm the one in a thousand. This has been over a week like this. The pharmacist has reported it to the CDC. ER Dr's say I'm not septic with no infection. If anybody knows the treatment for this please let me know cuz I'm running out of doctors and options to go to. Thank you and please be careful before you get this booster shot”

###

Patsy Cline -- I Fall To Pieces

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=iuZTk1hdpMs

Mirrored - bootcamp







###