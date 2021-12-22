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12/15/2021 Dr. McCullough: Even though the U.S. and other countries had the right idea and stockpiled Hydroxychloroquine, COVID treatment was abandoned very quickly. Using and talking about Hydroxychloroquine became a taboo. Extraordinary events were happening involving Hydroxychloroquine: In Australia, If a doctor attempted to use hydroxychloroquine to treat a COVID patient, that Dr. can be put in jail; In Taipei, the plant for second largest producer of Hydroxychloroquine was mysteriously burned down; In Africa, we were told that there were some type of mercenary people raiding the pharmacies at night and burning the Hydroxychloroquine.