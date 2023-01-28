Footage of the assault on Ukrainian positions near Vuhledar. Two BMP-3 Marines fire at the enemy with 30-mm and 100-mm guns, approach the enemy as close as possible and land troops.

Heavy fighting is underway near Vuhedar, (Ugledar) right now, Russian forces have already occupied the eastern and southeastern parts of the outskirts of the city, Jan Gagin, adviser to the acting head of the DPR, told RIA Novosti.

According to him, the assault on Ugledar is complicated by a large industrial zone.













