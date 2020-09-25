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Evil Capitalist Exploits The Poor!
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14 views • September 25, 2020
The poor are not immune to being dicks, the importance of social trust, the cost of doing business, no such thing as a free lunch, paying the douche-bag tax, feminist response to scientist Matt Taylor’s “offensive” shirt, street harassment in NYC, preparing yourself for financial collapse, why it’s essential to be hated and welfare programs vs. open immigration.
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