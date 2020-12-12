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Secret Prophetic Word in Genesis Nephilim Giants Bible Code! | The Christian Marauder
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200 views • December 12, 2020
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Learn about Bryan Melvin's near death experience in Hell, what he saw, and what he learned as a warning for the rest of us in his book, A Land Unknown: Hell's Dominion, available right here: https://amzn.to/37ZjePq
Question: Jesus speaks of the last days as being like the days of Noah – are we there yet? Is there a way to recognize them - know for sure? Is there a code in the bible that might help discern the times? If so, where? Find out today on the Christian Marauder!
This will be controversial and involves something I discovered by accident 2014-2015. I have been sitting on it for five years. Bible numbers do have established meanings based on biblical themes and well established meanings - this is the long await part four of the Bible Number series.
(Please note: The into is 4.5 minutes long, followed by a brief 8 minute history on what I discovered and then we launch into the exploring what the this code reveals found in Genesis chapter 6. Again, this is only a small part of what I discovered - presented to here for the first time.)
What will they look like?
All Bible Quotes from the NASB
If you like to help support me and keep me on the air, see my website for details Afterhoursministries.com
Email - [email protected]
Pay Pal - thru either my website or:
[email protected]
[email protected]
To see the full version of every available episode, visit http://DailyRenegade.com today and check out our membership plans!
Learn about Bryan Melvin's near death experience in Hell, what he saw, and what he learned as a warning for the rest of us in his book, A Land Unknown: Hell's Dominion, available right here: https://amzn.to/37ZjePq
Question: Jesus speaks of the last days as being like the days of Noah – are we there yet? Is there a way to recognize them - know for sure? Is there a code in the bible that might help discern the times? If so, where? Find out today on the Christian Marauder!
This will be controversial and involves something I discovered by accident 2014-2015. I have been sitting on it for five years. Bible numbers do have established meanings based on biblical themes and well established meanings - this is the long await part four of the Bible Number series.
(Please note: The into is 4.5 minutes long, followed by a brief 8 minute history on what I discovered and then we launch into the exploring what the this code reveals found in Genesis chapter 6. Again, this is only a small part of what I discovered - presented to here for the first time.)
What will they look like?
All Bible Quotes from the NASB
If you like to help support me and keep me on the air, see my website for details Afterhoursministries.com
Email - [email protected]
Pay Pal - thru either my website or:
[email protected]
[email protected]
To see the full version of every available episode, visit http://DailyRenegade.com today and check out our membership plans!
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