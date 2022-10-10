Create New Account
After Enduring Abuse, Rape, and Cancer, TV Host Cynthia Garrett Chooses Victory Over Victimhood
Counter Culture Mom
Published a month ago |

Childhood sex abuse, rape, an abusive first marriage, imprisonment in Italy, cancer survivor and more is what this warrior woman endured during the first several decades of her life. However, author, speaker, and firebrand TV show host, Cynthia Garrett, chose victory and success over victimhood. Cynthia empowers women from around the world with her show, “The Sessions with Cynthia Garrett,” and her fellowship-centered “Girl Club.” She shares practical advice on how to kick victim mentality to the curb and embrace the perfect, God-given identity that you were born with! “Live your faith in Jesus instead of preaching it,” proclaims Cynthia. Christians need to pick up their mantle and become exactly who God created them to be. 



TAKEAWAYS


Cynthia wrote two incredible books, I Choose Victory: Moving from Victim to Victor and Prodigal Daughter: A Journey Home to Identity


Being transparent about the struggles you’re dealing with and looking to Christ for answers will help others do the same


“Girl Club” is a weekly show delivering breakthrough sessions on living victorious, where women are transparent, raw, and powerful 


If you don’t teach your children that their identity is in Christ, they will base their identity in a constantly shifting godless culture



