After Enduring Abuse, Rape, and Cancer, TV Host Cynthia Garrett Chooses Victory Over Victimhood

Childhood sex abuse, rape, an abusive first marriage, imprisonment in Italy, cancer survivor and more is what this warrior woman endured during the first several decades of her life. However, author, speaker, and firebrand TV show host, Cynthia Garrett, chose victory and success over victimhood. Cynthia empowers women from around the world with her show, “The Sessions with Cynthia Garrett,” and her fellowship-centered “Girl Club.” She shares practical advice on how to kick victim mentality to the curb and embrace the perfect, God-given identity that you were born with! “Live your faith in Jesus instead of preaching it,” proclaims Cynthia. Christians need to pick up their mantle and become exactly who God created them to be.







TAKEAWAYS





Cynthia wrote two incredible books, I Choose Victory: Moving from Victim to Victor and Prodigal Daughter: A Journey Home to Identity





Being transparent about the struggles you’re dealing with and looking to Christ for answers will help others do the same





“Girl Club” is a weekly show delivering breakthrough sessions on living victorious, where women are transparent, raw, and powerful





If you don’t teach your children that their identity is in Christ, they will base their identity in a constantly shifting godless culture







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Cynthia Garrett Ministries Video: https://bit.ly/3rfZfWL

Choose Victory Book: https://amzn.to/3T1lbRi

Prodigal Daughter Book: https://amzn.to/3CgwzC9

Girl Club: https://www.cynthiagarrett.org/girlclub





🔗 CONNECT WITH CYNTHIA GARRETT

Website: https://www.cynthiagarrett.org/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3SXnNQ2

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cynthiagarrett/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/spiritualchick

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3VhTXYC

Podcast: https://apple.co/3ElSHgM

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cynthiagarrettministries





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/