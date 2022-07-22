The Rapid Rise of the Uniparty Swamp and How to Stop It

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On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I explained what needs to be done to reverse this terrible course. First and foremost, we need to identify the primary points of contention that separate the Uniparty Swamp from the "extreme" wings of the parties.