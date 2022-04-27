Why Miles Is So Strong?

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I have faith. I believe I came into this world. I firmly believe that I’m here to take down the Chinese Communist Party. This is what I believe. Especially when things get tough, I just tell myself, if I get bogged down by this difficulty, then I don’t deserve it. If I did something wrong, I deserve to be bogged down. Because it must be my fault somewhere, otherwise, I must win. Then I want to win, I’m going to use all my strength.