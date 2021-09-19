TIME TO GO

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71 views • September 19, 2021
We kunnen echter niet met zekerheid zeggen dat het Trump
met Melania is, we doen alleen verslag,
en u beslist wat u gelooft.
Wir können jedoch nicht mit Sicherheit sagen, dass es Trump
mit Melania ist, wir berichten nur,
und Sie werden entscheiden, was Sie glauben.
BRON https://thetruedefender.com/donald-trump-caught-inside-the-white-house/
met Melania is, we doen alleen verslag,
en u beslist wat u gelooft.
Wir können jedoch nicht mit Sicherheit sagen, dass es Trump
mit Melania ist, wir berichten nur,
und Sie werden entscheiden, was Sie glauben.
BRON https://thetruedefender.com/donald-trump-caught-inside-the-white-house/
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