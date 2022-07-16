The Russian military prevented a series of terrorist attacks in Kherson.





This was told in the military-civil administration of the region.





The car with unknown persons, ignoring the demands of the military, tried to escape.





The saboteurs were forced to change their minds only by the second group, which opened fire on them.





The militants of the Ukrainian SSR carried weapons, grenade launchers, grenades and explosive devices with them.





Armed groups of neo-Nazis planned to kill members of the public in the region.





Video: @izvestia