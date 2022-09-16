The Resident (Mask) Evil ~ The rise of the Mask Zombies ~

In this discussion I will first Segway off of some comments said by Mikki Willis in his interview a few days ago with Mike Adams in a effort to explain why people despite your telling them the real truth and showing them the evidence, they would rather accept the reality that the authorities give them for the sake of just fitting in. And I want to introduce and share a video from Emmanuelle Lakonga that is entitled the war on oxygen in order to drive home why we need to break away from this bewitchery.





References:

- Virus Mania by Samantha Bailey

- Vaccine-Nation by Andreas Moritz

- The Truth About Covid 19 by Joseph Mercola

- Judy Mikovits

- Mike Adams and Mikki Willis interview

- The Controversy 7 (https://www.thecontroversy7.ca/ and https://www.bitchute.com/thecontroversy7/)