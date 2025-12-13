WOLVERINE CUT TO SHREDS BY DEATH JAB

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
**December 10, 2025**
Hugh Jackman Wants Everyone to Get Checked for Skin Cancer
After getting a handful of basal cells removed, actor Hugh Jackman tells Howard everyone should get checked for skin cancer.
#SternShow #HowardStern
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=pkdkf8yS8Z8
**April 8, 2021**
Hugh Jackman
@RealHughJackman
Wolverine’s healing ability can’t save me from COVID. But the vaccine can. Get it!
5:51 AM · Apr 8, 2021