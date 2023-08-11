Standing Strong Against COVID Corruption - Dr. Peter McCullough (part 2 of 2) - Freedom Alive® Ep75

Dr. Peter McCullough has suffered multiple attacks to his persona after warning us about the consequential side effects of the COVID shot, even after our corrupt governmental health agencies deemed the vaccine as safe. Now, numerous serious health conditions amongst young people are on the rise, tragic conditions which there’s no turning back from. Dr. McCullough joins us to further explain the data that proves the reality that was on the surface since the beginning.-----

