Just saying the word "Jew" is antisemitic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The baby boomer generation (and most gen x) is terrified to even say the word "jew" because the brainwashing of those generations was so intense that just hearing the word "jew" - unless it is spoken by someone who is clearly a jew, in which case the goy will be ok with that - will cause them intense discomfort and immediate displays of their objection to non jews using the "J" word.