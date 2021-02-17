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Matthew 5:21-26 - "Heart Problems"
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10 views • February 17, 2021
So last week we covered in detail how Jesus fulfilled the law in every detail. It’s no longer about the written letter, but it’s now all about relationship with the only one who could live up to it. Understanding this, we see Jesus taking another part of the written law and breaking it down for us to understand that our actions come from the attitude of the heart.
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