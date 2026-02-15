© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
States have begun declaring public health emergencies over skyrocketing infant deaths linked to transgenerational mRNA “vaccine” fatal adverse events.
CDC data shows babies born are now dying at a >50% excess rate — YEARS after mass vaccination of childbearing women.
Genomic integration in mothers likely transfers Pfizer/Moderna genetic material into the baby, resulting in deadly consequences.
The 30-year decline in infant mortality collapsed in 2021, immediately following the mRNA injection campaign.
A transgenerational crisis is here — children are dying who were never injected, but whose mothers were.
