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FORMER NAVY SEAL MICHAEL JACO INCREASES CARDIOVASCULAR PERFORMANCE 2X IN A WEEK
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93 views • February 05, 2022
www.therootbrands.com/ForTheDetoxNow
Founder of ROOT, Clayton Thomas, converses with former Navy Seal/Author of "Intuitive Warrior," Michael Jaco, to discuss the high-speed benefits that come with supplementing ROOT products into your lifestyle. Michael has not dropped all other products he was taking and is now using only ROOT products for his regiment.
Founder of ROOT, Clayton Thomas, converses with former Navy Seal/Author of "Intuitive Warrior," Michael Jaco, to discuss the high-speed benefits that come with supplementing ROOT products into your lifestyle. Michael has not dropped all other products he was taking and is now using only ROOT products for his regiment.
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