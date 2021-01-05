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Circumcision & War
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218 views • January 05, 2021
Chinese Leader tells military to prepare for war. The enemy is America. NYC making preparations for forced COVID-19 Vaccinations. What do these two events have to do with each other? Why the big push to get everyone vaccinated ASAP?! It is not by accident, but rather a concerted effort to inflict damage to America and prepare us for destruction and overthrow. It appears obvious that there is an evil plan that requires specific timing in the NWO's plan to conquer America!
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