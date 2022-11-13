Twitter Entering the Payments Markets

https://gnews.org/articles/519781
Summary：11/10/2022 Elon Musk intends to establish a payment system on Twitter, which could be part of his larger plan to turn the platform into an everything app. Twitter reportedly filed registration paperwork for it to process payments last week.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.