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Canada's Chrystia Freeland: The Most Dangerous Nazi Grandaughter in the World - Who is She to Talk About Dictators and Democracy?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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92 views • February 25, 2022
After last week's blast of dictatorial communism directed at the Canadian Truckers For Freedom protest and their violent eviction at the Hands of UN soldiers and militarized Canadian Police I just had to put a video together of Klaus Shwab's favorite little grandaughter of a Nazi newspaper man and literally call her and Justin Trudeau out for their utter rhetoric and hypocrisy for calling out Vladimir Putin as a 'dictator'. Isn't that the'Pot calling the Kettle black?

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Canada truckers’ protest: Timeline of how three-week long demonstration ended
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ukraineconflictchrystiafreelandvladimirputin
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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