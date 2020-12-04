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🤩😲CURRY Lentils with FLUFFY Naan . . . . Baked FRESH
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82 views • December 04, 2020
Welcome! If you new here make sure to subscribe and share this video. Today Caleb will be showing you how to make curry lentils and how to make naan. Hope you enjoy!
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Link to watch videos with Caleb Berkeley :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDFTp1qRAEg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDFTp1qRAEg
Link to see the full amount of ingredient for this recipe:
https://berkeleychefs.com/naan-and-curry-lentils/
Thanks for supporting us!
Link to join the Berkeley chefs mailing list :
https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
To Subscribe to our YouTube Channel Click Here :
https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Link to watch videos with Caleb Berkeley :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDFTp1qRAEg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDFTp1qRAEg
Link to see the full amount of ingredient for this recipe:
https://berkeleychefs.com/naan-and-curry-lentils/
Thanks for supporting us!
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