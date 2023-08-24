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The Self-Made Man: Norah Vincent Checking Her Privilege
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42 views • August 24, 2023

The Self-Made Man: Norah Vincent Checking Her Privilege

Journalist Norah Vincent is a lesbian who has lived as a man for 18 months and then wrote the book Self-Made Man: One Woman’s Journey Into Manhood and Back Again. The conclusions she reached turned out to be far more different than what she had expected to find in male spaces or about men’s behavior with one another. Here’s the ABC segment about her experiences as a man. This is a truly revealing video in more ways than many could have imagined.

In 2003 Norah, hired a makeup artist to help her paint stubble on her face to match her short, dark hair. She worked out to build the muscles on her back, wore rectangular-framed glasses, and strapped her breasts against her chest. And with the help of a Julliard vocal coach, she was even able to train her voice to sound more manly. Norah Vincent was determined. There was no stopping her from switching genders. But what she found in living life as the opposite sex wasn’t “male privilege” — instead, Vincent learned what it was like to be at an incredible disadvantage.

Male privilege in the modern era is a myth. In 2020, it was found that 70% of homeless individuals were men. Men are four times more likely to commit suicide than women. Men make up 80% of all murder victims worldwide. Men make up just over half of the workforce, and yet they make up 90% of all workplace fatalities. Like Norah was saying, men are in pain, and post-modern feminism refuses to acknowledge their suffering. It’s unfortunate that Norah had to figure this out the hardest way possible

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privilegethevincentself-made mannorahchecking her
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