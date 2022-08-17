Vax Shedding & Blood Clots | Episode 23

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Liberty Man reviews a blitz of news about the clot shot and the propaganda to gaslight you into believing that all is well in Covidland. Dr. Robert Young makes another appearance on the show to talk about the issue of vax shedding. Liberty Man and Dr. Young also discuss what the clot shots do to the blood, and discuss a lost chapter in the history of biology relating to the work of Antoine Bechamp and his nemesis, Louis Pasteur. Paul Wittenberger and Liberty Man take calls in the third segment.
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