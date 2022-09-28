Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ainiro Portable Gun Safe Minuteman Review #shorts
75 views
channel image
AmbGun
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

A portable gun safe featuring a lightweight yet sturdy aluminum body and an integrated Carry handle


Ingress:

Keyed

Keypad

Biometric fingerprint

RFID


RFID Credit Card?


Easy voice guided setup.


Security cable to reduce snatch and grab risk.


Mute sounds for tactical advantage vs maintain sounds to warn you that the kids are playing with it.


Weaknesses


Needs to extend case flange to electronics module


Needs a barricade around admin buttons


Better pick n’ plush material and maybe ensolite padding in bottom and top.


Exceptional value for a full featured bedside pistol safe.


See the full review of the Ainiro Portable Gun Safe…

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/pistol-safe


Keywords
childrengunsp17mc2cainirogun safepistol safe

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket