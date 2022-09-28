Ainiro Portable Gun Safe Minuteman Review #shorts

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A portable gun safe featuring a lightweight yet sturdy aluminum body and an integrated Carry handle
Ingress:
Keyed
Keypad
Biometric fingerprint
RFID
RFID Credit Card?
Easy voice guided setup.
Security cable to reduce snatch and grab risk.
Mute sounds for tactical advantage vs maintain sounds to warn you that the kids are playing with it.
Weaknesses
Needs to extend case flange to electronics module
Needs a barricade around admin buttons
Better pick n’ plush material and maybe ensolite padding in bottom and top.
Exceptional value for a full featured bedside pistol safe.
See the full review of the Ainiro Portable Gun Safe…
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/pistol-safe