Ainiro Portable Gun Safe Minuteman Review #shorts

A portable gun safe featuring a lightweight yet sturdy aluminum body and an integrated Carry handle





Ingress:

Keyed

Keypad

Biometric fingerprint

RFID





RFID Credit Card?





Easy voice guided setup.





Security cable to reduce snatch and grab risk.





Mute sounds for tactical advantage vs maintain sounds to warn you that the kids are playing with it.





Weaknesses





Needs to extend case flange to electronics module





Needs a barricade around admin buttons





Better pick n’ plush material and maybe ensolite padding in bottom and top.





Exceptional value for a full featured bedside pistol safe.





