CTP (202060512 S3EMaySpecial3 BooksAuthorsWeekMay2026) Michael J Klassen of Illumify Media BTS/SP

CTP (S3EMaySpecial3) Books Authors Week May 2026 Hybrid Publishing That Puts Authors First

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We sit down with publisher Michael J. Clausen, CEO of Illumify Media, to talk about how hybrid publishing can give authors professional quality without losing control of their work. We get into rights, royalties, cover design, distribution, and what it takes to become a “360-degree author” who can actually cut through the noise.

• why Michael uses his middle initial and how name confusion even sparked the interview

• what Illumify Media does for authors, from coaching to editing to global distribution

• why traditional publishing can feel like losing control of your own book rights

• how hybrid publishing works, including higher royalties and more author say

• why McHenry Press exists as an imprint and what brand focus it signals

• how titles, subtitles, and cover design decisions affect Amazon browsing behavior

• what makes a book cover work at thumbnail size

• how an author community model changes the long-term relationship after launch

• the “360-degree author” framework and why story matters for marketing

• how IngramSpark supports print-on-demand and worldwide fulfillment

• launch promotion tactics, review strategy, podcast outreach, and AI-driven visuals

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