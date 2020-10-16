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WHO changes stance: Lockdowns are bad now
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108 views • October 16, 2020
America Uncovered, October 15, 2020
The World Health Organization, WHO, has changed their stance on coronavirus lockdowns—now they're bad! The WHO is saying quarantine lockdowns cause too much economic damage, while other experts say lockdowns carry their own negative health effects. President Donald Trump is now saying the World Health Organization said he was right about coronavirus lockdowns. The WHO says they never said that. And experts in the Great Barrington Declaration are beginning to disagree about social distancing and masks.
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The World Health Organization, WHO, has changed their stance on coronavirus lockdowns—now they're bad! The WHO is saying quarantine lockdowns cause too much economic damage, while other experts say lockdowns carry their own negative health effects. President Donald Trump is now saying the World Health Organization said he was right about coronavirus lockdowns. The WHO says they never said that. And experts in the Great Barrington Declaration are beginning to disagree about social distancing and masks.
SUPPORT US:
Patreon.......►https://www.patreon.com/americauncovered
SOCIAL:
Facebook...► https://www.facebook.com/usuncovered/
Instagram..► https://www.instagram.com/americauncovered/
Twitter........► https://twitter.com/USUncovered
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