ABSURD!!!! the Push for the U.S. military to adopt an ALL-electric vehicle fleet by 2030
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago
Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says she supports requiring the U.S. military to adopt an ALL-electric vehicle fleet by 2030. How many lies did she utter in her response? Just stop!!!


source

https://twitter.com/i/status/1651244202536103936

climateus militarygreen energybiden regimeev fleet

