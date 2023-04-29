ABSURD!!!! the Push for the U.S. military to adopt an ALL-electric vehicle fleet by 2030

Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says she supports requiring the U.S. military to adopt an ALL-electric vehicle fleet by 2030. How many lies did she utter in her response? Just stop!!!
source
https://twitter.com/i/status/1651244202536103936
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.