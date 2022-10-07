Here’s Why The U.S. Blew Up Nord Stream Pipeline!

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







Oct 4, 2022 We all know that Russia blew up its own Nord Stream Pipeline even though there's no good reason for them to have done so. But it's a good thing they did, those dummies, because according to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the shutdown of the pipeline represents a "tremendous opportunity" to wean European countries off of Russian gas and — don't be shocked — instead buy their liquefied natural gas from the United States! Jimmy and America's Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the crazy circumstances that would lead Putin to blow up a pipeline delivering his own country's gas and hand the United States such a gift.

