Welcome To Proverbs Club.Good News, And The Bearer, Are Inspiriting.
Proverbs 15:30 (NIV).
30) Light in a messenger’s eyes brings joy to the heart,
and good news gives health to the bones.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Good News, and its' emissary, revitalizes your demeanor.
The Gospel, and its' presenter, are both Good News.
