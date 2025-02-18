RT News - February 18 2025 6AM GMT

February 18, 2025

Top diplomats from Russia and the US are set to meet to normalize relations and find a resolution to the Ukrainian conflict. A dose of reality at the United Nations as Vladimir Zelensky insists no discussions for a settlement can happen without Kiev, the talks will go on, and he's apparently not on the guest list. As Europe looks for a spot on the sidelines EU politicians hold emergency talks in Paris, but no plan of action is developed. That's as Hungary slams them for prolonging the war.









