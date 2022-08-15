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Quartet Preview - What would you say to an alien?
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
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2 views • August 15, 2022

What if you were given the rare chance to be part of a diplomatic party, tasked with initial conversations with an alien group.  What would you say to an alien?


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Full version available to premium members here:  https://arlingtoninstitute.org/quartet-what-would-you-say-to-an-alien/

Enjoy this PREVIEW version of QUARTET.  This is a new feature, led by futurist, John Petersen, from The Arlington Institute and featuring best-selling author Gregg Braden, psychic and author Penny Kelly and sociologist and big thinker Kingsley Dennis. This program will deeply probe the essence of this global transition. Each time we’ll do a deep dive into the key issues that are animating the inbound changes, the new worlds that may evolve, and importantly, how we all can prepare and effectively participate in this shift.

We also want to start a global conversation, so we’ll be soliciting your comments and suggestions throughout the process. We’re particularly interested in the topics you might pitch for the QUARTET group to debate . . . as well as questions you might have about our fortnightly discussions.

To comment, visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and let us add you to our alert list.

Leave comments on each episode at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/postscript/quartet/ We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!

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alienufospaceetcontactgregg bradenjohn petersenpenny kellykingsley dennis
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