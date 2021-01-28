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FULL SHOW: Texas AG Accuses Democrats of Insurrection for Illegally Opening Borders
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40 views • January 28, 2021
Owen Shroyer starts the show off with a fiery rant about the real insurrectionists in Washington D.C. Then Tom Pappert takes over for an interesting interview with conservative Lauren Witzke about what solutions patriots have left to fight back against the theft of U.S. elections. Jack Hadfield joins Tom later to break down the shocking news of the rising GameStop stock and how reddittors are now controlling financial mechanisms formerly controlled by Wall Street. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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