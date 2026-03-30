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Stalin Secretly Fed Hitler… Then Got Betrayed in 1941 (My WWII Escape Story)
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"He didn't believe the war had really started..."

In this episode, we explore the tense and surreal year of 1940-1941. While we were finally settling into our studies at Lviv Polytechnic and spending a quiet summer in Dubno, the "Legal Mafia" of the era—Stalin and Hitler—were playing a deadly game of chess.

We dive into the internal collapse of the Soviet military command, the tragic execution of General Tukhachevsky based on fake German documents, and the misplaced trust that left the Eastern Front wide open for the Nazi blitzkrieg. Discover how a community of students from Warsaw and Vilna stayed together, even as their local friendships began to fracture under the weight of global geopolitics.

Key Highlights:

  • The transition of Lviv Polytechnic professors to post-war Poland.

  • Life in Dubno: The final peaceful break before the 1941 invasion.

  • Stalin’s purge: How the loss of Tukhachevsky and Blücher crippled the Red Army.

  • The "Molotov-Ribbentrop" betrayal and the shock of June 1941.

#WWII #EasternFront #Stalin #Hitler #1941Invasion #OperationBarbarossa #Lviv #HistoryVlog #TrueStory #MilitaryHistory #SovietUnion

Keywords
lviv polytechnic historywwii 1941stalin purgesgeneral tukhachevskydubno 1941nazi soviet pactmolotov ribbentropmarshall budyonnysoviet military historystudent life wwiipolish history in ukraine1941 invasion of russiawwii eyewitnesshistorical memoirtransition from peace to warhitlers betrayal of stalin
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy