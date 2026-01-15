© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Quantum Nurse
Freedom International Livestream
Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 11:00 AM EST
JOAQUIN FLORES - LOVE in the Apocalypse: Truth, War, and the Human Spirit
Telegram:
• New Resistance – Joaquin Flores
• Love in the Apocalypse – Joaquin Flores
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/JoaquinF
Guest Bio
Joaquin Flores is an author, geopolitical analyst, and curator of the Telegram channels New Resistance and Love in the Apocalypse.
His work provides a global geostrategic overview with a focus on breaking developments in Ukraine, the unraveling of the liberal rules-based order, Jesuitical operations in Mongolia, historic dynamics in Latin America, and factional struggles within competing sectors of the American elite.
He was educated in International Relations (IR) and International Political Economy (IPE) at California State University, Los Angeles. Previously, he served as a business agent and organizer for the SEIU labor union. Joaquin has published internationally on geopolitics, war, and diplomacy.
He is the Director of the Belgrade-based Center for Syncretic Studies and serves as Chief Editor at Fort Russ News.
Contributor:
https://strategic-culture.su/contributors/joaquin-flores/
Special Guest Hosts
Drago Bosnic
• BRICS Portal (infobrics.org)
• Telegram – CerFunhouse
• GlobalResearch.ca
Warren Monty Quesnell
• Facebook – Citizen Journalist
Reza John Vedadi, PhD
• LinkedIn, Instagram
Nikki Watson
• YouTube – BeyondTheLinesPodcast1
Curator
Grace Asagra, RN, PhD
Donate:
• PayPal: [email protected]
• Venmo: @Grace-Asagra
• 609-203-5854
Standing Co-Host
Hartmut Schumacher