Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 11:00 AM EST





JOAQUIN FLORES - LOVE in the Apocalypse: Truth, War, and the Human Spirit













New Resistance – Joaquin Flores





Love in the Apocalypse – Joaquin Flores





Guest Bio





Joaquin Flores is an author, geopolitical analyst, and curator of the Telegram channels New Resistance and Love in the Apocalypse.





His work provides a global geostrategic overview with a focus on breaking developments in Ukraine, the unraveling of the liberal rules-based order, Jesuitical operations in Mongolia, historic dynamics in Latin America, and factional struggles within competing sectors of the American elite.





He was educated in International Relations (IR) and International Political Economy (IPE) at California State University, Los Angeles. Previously, he served as a business agent and organizer for the SEIU labor union. Joaquin has published internationally on geopolitics, war, and diplomacy.





He is the Director of the Belgrade-based Center for Syncretic Studies and serves as Chief Editor at Fort Russ News.





Drago Bosnic





Warren Monty Quesnell





Reza John Vedadi, PhD





Nikki Watson





Grace Asagra, RN, PhD





