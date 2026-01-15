BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

JOAQUIN FLORES - LOVE in the Apocalypse: Truth, War and the Human Spirit
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
46 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
3 views • 1 day ago

Quantum Nurse


https://graceasagra.com

Freedom International Livestream


Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 11:00 AM EST


 JOAQUIN FLORES - LOVE in the Apocalypse: Truth, War, and the Human Spirit




Telegram:


• New Resistance – Joaquin Flores


• Love in the Apocalypse – Joaquin Flores


 Patreon:


https://www.patreon.com/JoaquinF




Guest Bio


Joaquin Flores is an author, geopolitical analyst, and curator of the Telegram channels New Resistance and Love in the Apocalypse.


His work provides a global geostrategic overview with a focus on breaking developments in Ukraine, the unraveling of the liberal rules-based order, Jesuitical operations in Mongolia, historic dynamics in Latin America, and factional struggles within competing sectors of the American elite.


He was educated in International Relations (IR) and International Political Economy (IPE) at California State University, Los Angeles. Previously, he served as a business agent and organizer for the SEIU labor union. Joaquin has published internationally on geopolitics, war, and diplomacy.


 He is the Director of the Belgrade-based Center for Syncretic Studies and serves as Chief Editor at Fort Russ News.


 Contributor:


https://strategic-culture.su/contributors/joaquin-flores/






Special Guest Hosts




Drago Bosnic


• BRICS Portal (infobrics.org)


• Telegram – CerFunhouse


• GlobalResearch.ca




Warren Monty Quesnell


• Facebook – Citizen Journalist




Reza John Vedadi, PhD


• LinkedIn, Instagram




Nikki Watson


• YouTube – BeyondTheLinesPodcast1




Curator


  Grace Asagra, RN, PhD


 Donate:


• PayPal: [email protected]


• Venmo: @Grace-Asagra


• 609-203-5854




Standing Co-Host


 Hartmut Schumacher

 

Keywords
loveconspiracywarsapocalysehumanspiritjoaquinflores
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump signs &#8220;Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act,&#8221; reversing school nutrition rules

Trump signs “Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act,” reversing school nutrition rules

Laura Harris
RFK Jr. accuses Germany of medical fascism over its unjust targeting of doctors

RFK Jr. accuses Germany of medical fascism over its unjust targeting of doctors

Ramon Tomey
A fractured system: Organ transplant crisis deepens amidst ethical scandals and logistical failures

A fractured system: Organ transplant crisis deepens amidst ethical scandals and logistical failures

Lance D Johnson
Digital purge: Meta deletes 550,000 accounts as Australia&#8217;s social media ID law reshapes the internet

Digital purge: Meta deletes 550,000 accounts as Australia’s social media ID law reshapes the internet

Jacob Thomas
Expanded school-based tobacco use prevention program linked to lower youth smoking and vaping in California

Expanded school-based tobacco use prevention program linked to lower youth smoking and vaping in California

Laura Harris
New research confirms alcohol&#8217;s broader, deeper cancer threat

New research confirms alcohol’s broader, deeper cancer threat

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy