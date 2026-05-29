Regarding “Urine Therapy”

……Thank you for all the work you’ve done Dr Shimamboo.

…. Oh, you are quite welcome, and please, just call me, Dr PP… just don’t forget to always add, “no pun intended”, after each time you do so. Furthermore, please realize that I have studied extensively abroad, in France to be precise, so when you call out my name, don’t be surprised if instead of me replying with a “yes?”…. I may very well reply with a, “wee wee?”… but I’ll always follow with a “no pun intended”, so as not to cause any confusion. Additionally, for obvious reasons, when referring to myself and the work I do, please refrain from labeling me as a “whiz”, at what I do… yes, that is a short hand complimentary term suggesting that I am a sort of ”wizard”, in my field, but again, we want to avoid any undue confusion here. Same goes for referring to me as being “number 1”, in my field, versus like “number 2”, etcetera, because why have people’s minds, even go there, if we can help it.