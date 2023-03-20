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JESUS RESPONDS TO THOSE IN NEED LUKE 7:1-17
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1 view • March 20, 2023
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 7:1-17. The Roman officer was a humble man. He considered that Jesus was more important than he was. Also, he did not want Jesus, who was a Jew, to make himself ‘unclean’. This would happen if Jesus entered a Gentile’s house (Acts 10:28). He spoke from his own experience, when he requested Jesus to give an order. The officer knew what authority meant. He had to obey other officers who were superior to him. He himself could give an order to his soldiers, and they would obey him. The Roman officer’s faith astonished Jesus. It was stronger than the faith of any Jew, a member of God’s own people Israel.
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