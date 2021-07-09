EP 2518-6PM BREAKING: AZ ELECTION OFFICIALS KNEW OF HACK ON NOV 3RD & KEPT IT FROM THE PUBLIC 

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Attorney Matt DePerno appears with Steve Bannon to discuss some similarities between Arizona, Georgia and Michigan electronic election systems. [Rumble Link Here] One of the things DePerno points to is “remote access log-in’s”, administrator level access with elevated privileges in the election management system. The second point DePerno highlights is something previously covered; however, DePerno appears not to know. Maricopa County and the Secretary of State in Arizona have known about a November 3rd intrusion, a “security breach”, into the voter registration servers in Maricopa county. DePerno calls this a breaking story unknown to the public and hidden by state officials.
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18138
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