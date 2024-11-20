Destruction in Jenin by the Occupation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation forces destroyed the military street in the city of Jenin, which is one of the most important and vital streets in the city and connects many of the city’s neighborhoods. This is part of the restrictions on citizens as part of a series of incursions following the Al-Aqsa flood.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 19/11/2024
