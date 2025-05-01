The Dimes...They are falling off the wagon!!! | Ted Provenza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Dimes...They are falling off the wagon!!! In this video, we explore the chaos caused when an 18-wheeler truck overturned, spilling millions of dimes on a Texas highway. As authorities work on cleanup, we dive into the implications of this strange accident and discuss the broader impact of financial systems like Bitcoin versus silver.
🔴Watch the FULL video on Rumble: 👉 https://rumble.com/v6staex-walpurgis-night-mayday-x-3-acorn-i-y-k-y-k-remove-the-dross-from-the-silver.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
🛎️ Subscribe for more expert insights and financial revelations!
📌 Stay Connected with Theodore J. Provenza
🔹 Retired CFP, CEP @ ING Financial Partners
🔹 MIT-Trained Austrian Monetary Economist
📧 Email: [email protected]
🌐 Website: www.TEDSpeaks.net
🐦 X (Twitter): https://x.com/TedSpeaksTruth
🎵 TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@tedspeaks.truth
📘 Facebook: / tedspeakstruth
📸 Instagram:/ tedspeakstruth
💼 LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/tedprovenza
▶️ YouTube: / @tedspeaksnewsofficial
📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TProvenza
🎥 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/te...
📰 TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@TedSpeaksNow
📢 Like, comment, and share to spread the knowledge and empower others with the truth!
#Dimes #TruckAccident #OverturnedTruck #TexasNews #FinancialSystems #Bitcoin #Silver #Gold #CryptoScams #RealMoney #USNews #BreakingNews #DimeSpill #HighwayChaos #NewsUpdate #AccidentNews #CoinCollector #MoneyTalk #CryptoNews #FinancialChaos #USPolitics #DeepStateExposed #EconomicImpact #SilverMarket #GoldMarket #USInvestments #StockMarketNews #CryptoDebate #DigitalCurrency #BitcoinDebate #CryptoScam #GlobalNews #MoneyMatters #PoliticalNews