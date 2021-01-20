© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Berlin Now & Then - Episode 11_ Tempelhof Airport
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
130 views • January 20, 2021
At one point the massive eagle was brought to the US and they send the head back that was placed in the small park just to the side of the Tempelhof, no one knew about the park.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.