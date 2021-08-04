JANET OSSEBAARD - THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL 01

For those of you still trying to work out what is actually happening in the world and the role that the power elites play in maintaining control, the following video is part one of a 17-part documentary series researched and produced after hundreds of hours by Janet Ossebaard & Cynthia Koeter. The documentary is called ‘The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal’ which will be made available on this channel in the days to come. The thousands of people who have already watched it have been amazed at the amount of detail that reveals facts not generally known and the people behind world control. Clearly, it is recommended that everyone does their own research to verify the facts presented; facts that have so often been relegated to the realms of conspiracy. The first series was called ‘The Fall of the Cabal’ which is also very revealing as it also has considerable historic information. However, the conclusion was that the ‘Q’ phenomenon and ‘Trump’ will come riding to the rescue which is highly speculative.