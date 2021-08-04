BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

JANET OSSEBAARD - THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL 01
Worrin-2001
Worrin-2001
1 follower
Follow
1
Share
Report
208 views • August 04, 2021
For those of you still trying to work out what is actually happening in the world and the role that the power elites play in maintaining control, the following video is part one of a 17-part documentary series researched and produced after hundreds of hours by Janet Ossebaard & Cynthia Koeter. The documentary is called ‘The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal’ which will be made available on this channel in the days to come. The thousands of people who have already watched it have been amazed at the amount of detail that reveals facts not generally known and the people behind world control. Clearly, it is recommended that everyone does their own research to verify the facts presented; facts that have so often been relegated to the realms of conspiracy. The first series was called ‘The Fall of the Cabal’ which is also very revealing as it also has considerable historic information. However, the conclusion was that the ‘Q’ phenomenon and ‘Trump’ will come riding to the rescue which is highly speculative.
Keywords
second coming of christworld economic forum
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Florida County Finds 14 Unpermitted Flock Cameras; 11 Remain Unclaimed

Florida County Finds 14 Unpermitted Flock Cameras; 11 Remain Unclaimed

Edison Reed
Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies &#8220;Moral&#8221;

Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies “Moral”

Edison Reed
France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

Chase Codewell
RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

Mike Adams
U.S. officials probe Russian lab death amid questions about bioweapons history

U.S. officials probe Russian lab death amid questions about bioweapons history

Belle Carter
Ukrainian lawmaker added to controversial &#8220;enemy&#8221; database after calling for peace with Russia

Ukrainian lawmaker added to controversial “enemy” database after calling for peace with Russia

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy