Cider Sunday: Aldi's Wicked Grove Brunch Box Bellini 4.75/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a very nice take on the classic Bellini.
Running 5.0 for the ABV, 0 IBUS and the SRM is a crystalline 2.
Sorry it's up late.
Life is what happens when we're making other plans.
*Nice , tasty and interesting the -.25 was because I want it to be a bit more pear than apple.
Oh well, such is life my friends.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.
Skal!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1